New build for gaming $1200-$1500

Hello all,

I was lurking and it seems all the recent new build discussions, the folks said they weren't gaming on them. I am out of the loop on the hardware these days and my buddy wants to start gaming with me. Probably the most intensive thing we would be playing would be Rocket League or Civilization 6, but he wants something relatively future proof for the next 3-5 years. Budget is $1200-$1500. I know the GPU market is really stupid right now. Thank you for any suggestions.