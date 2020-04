so I got my new build done my 3900x is sitting all cores 4200mhz @ 1.275v and corsair h100 for the cooling. Idle Temps are hi 30s and in Cinebench 70c. Games are only in the 50s, My question is just leave it or is it better to just focus on higher overclocks for a couple cores and leave the rest. Im mostly gaming. Really impressed so far but honestly for gaming with my 2080ti it doesn't feel any different then my 6850k but I figured so much. I do love the 3 m.2 drives I'm running.