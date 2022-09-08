New build/case with (very) old case fans, will it be enough?

StraightDown
Hello,
so I've got all the new parts for a futur build (listed in the spoiler below), and I was wondering if those old Zalman fans would be enough? I will use it for music production and some video games, nothing too demanding though.
Here is the config for more details:
- My old/current case is a Zalman Z3 Plus. It has a 120mm Zalman ZMF3SF at the rear, two 120mm Zalman ZA1225ASL at the top, and one 120mm (same reference) at the front.
To summarize all the fans I have:
My question is, should I use the Zalman fans at all? Meaning, would it be enough? Would it make a difference if I replaced them with two or three Pure Wings 2?
Also, since it's not explained in the manual, can I add a 120mm fan at the front (in addition to the 140mm one that is already pre-installed) of the Pure Base 600?
