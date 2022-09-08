New build/case with (very) old case fans, will it be enough?

S

StraightDown

n00b
Joined
Jul 11, 2022
Messages
22
Hello,
so I've got all the new parts for a futur build (listed in the spoiler below), and I was wondering if those old Zalman fans would be enough? I will use it for music production and some video games, nothing too demanding though.

Here is the config for more details:
View attachment 2571402
- The case will be a Be Quiet Pure Base 600 (the black edition without the side panel window). It has a pre-installed 140mm Pure Wings 2 at the front, and a 120mm Pure Wings 2 at the rear. I also bought a 120mm Pure Wings 3.

- My old/current case is a Zalman Z3 Plus. It has a 120mm Zalman ZMF3SF at the rear, two 120mm Zalman ZA1225ASL at the top, and one 120mm (same reference) at the front.

To summarize all the fans I have:
  • 140mm: One Pure Wings 2.
  • 120mm: One Pure Wings 3. One Zalman ZMF3SF and three Zalman ZA1225ASL.

My question is, should I use the Zalman fans at all? Meaning, would it be enough? Would it make a difference if I replaced them with two or three Pure Wings 2?
Also, since it's not explained in the manual, can I add a 120mm fan at the front (in addition to the 140mm one that is already pre-installed) of the Pure Base 600?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top