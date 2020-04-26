New build because what else am I gonna do?

So over the years I have accumulated a good deal of pc parts.I am proud of my current build and overall setup.For the first time I have enough parts to build a complete second hardline system. I bought a 27 inch MSI gaming monitor and a Lian Li lancool 2 case, that I am very impressed with, and plan to build a second machine for my wife and 3 year old daughter. I will use my old 6700k, gigabyte gaming 7 mobo and 32 gigs of trident z 3600 ram as a starting point.That is a 980ti hydrocopper there, which I think is a beautiful card, but the upgrade is going to be a vanilla 5700xt that I had installed a waterblock on already. I, unfortunately, painted the backplate purple, so I ordered an EK backplate to replace it. I was not happy with thermals the first time I used this card so I also ordered some thermal pads and will reinstall the block.The case is white, I had a bunch of the new barrow fittings that were also white. I also have a HWL gtx 360 and 240 that are, you guessed it, white. So the color scheme will be black and white and I plan on using ek cryofuel clear, with the red dye pack I got from the 5700xt liquid devil in my main rig, to tie in the motherboard and the ram. I have wanted to use EK's 90 degree torque rotaries for awhile and this will be a good excuse. It is either going to blend well and look awesome or, well, look like amature hour. Out of the case, I think the color palette looks good.The first job will be to clean out the radiators and check the EK waterblock for any buildup. This will be my first time taking apart a cpu bock(I have always just replaced them.) I would love any and all advice as to the best way to gently clean a cpu block.