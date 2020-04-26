New build because what else am I gonna do?

Smoked Brisket

So over the years I have accumulated a good deal of pc parts.
IMG_2488.JPG
I am proud of my current build and overall setup.
IMG_2489.JPG
IMG_2491.JPG
IMG_2492.JPG
For the first time I have enough parts to build a complete second hardline system. I bought a 27 inch MSI gaming monitor and a Lian Li lancool 2 case, that I am very impressed with, and plan to build a second machine for my wife and 3 year old daughter. I will use my old 6700k, gigabyte gaming 7 mobo and 32 gigs of trident z 3600 ram as a starting point.
1587880275431.jpeg
That is a 980ti hydrocopper there, which I think is a beautiful card, but the upgrade is going to be a vanilla 5700xt that I had installed a waterblock on already. I, unfortunately, painted the backplate purple, so I ordered an EK backplate to replace it. I was not happy with thermals the first time I used this card so I also ordered some thermal pads and will reinstall the block.
IMG_2499.JPG
The case is white, I had a bunch of the new barrow fittings that were also white. I also have a HWL gtx 360 and 240 that are, you guessed it, white. So the color scheme will be black and white and I plan on using ek cryofuel clear, with the red dye pack I got from the 5700xt liquid devil in my main rig, to tie in the motherboard and the ram. I have wanted to use EK's 90 degree torque rotaries for awhile and this will be a good excuse. It is either going to blend well and look awesome or, well, look like amature hour. Out of the case, I think the color palette looks good.

IMG_2500.JPG
IMG_2496.JPG
IMG_2506.JPG
IMG_2503.JPG
The first job will be to clean out the radiators and check the EK waterblock for any buildup. This will be my first time taking apart a cpu bock(I have always just replaced them.) I would love any and all advice as to the best way to gently clean a cpu block.
 
