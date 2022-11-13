New build: 4k gaming for $1250, how did I do?

Finished this last week. Goal is 4k gaming and fast load times. How did I do?
$100 (sale): WD_BLACK SN770 1 TB
$80: T-Force vulcan 2 x 16GB DDR4 3200
eBay$240 (open box): Gigabyte B660M DS3H + Intel Core i5 12400f
Newegg$120: Lian-li O11 air mini
Amazon$45 (sale): Peerless Assassin + upgraded metal LGA 1700 mounting bracket
[H]ere$650 (used, mined): nVidia RTX 3090
Already had it$free: Corsair HX1200 PSU
TOTAL$1250 (with tax)
ResearchAIO or air for midrange system?
How much does the SSD matter for gaming?
What relatively compact case fits a 1200 watt PSU?
Midrange gaming, Intel or AMD?
Do I need new power cables to go from 1070 to latest GPUs?