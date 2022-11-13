New build: 4k gaming for $1250, how did I do?

I

Icy006

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2004
Messages
134
Finished this last week. Goal is 4k gaming and fast load times. How did I do?

eBay​

$240 (open box): Gigabyte B660M DS3H + Intel Core i5 12400f

Newegg​

$120: Lian-li O11 air mini
$100 (sale): WD_BLACK SN770 1 TB
$80: T-Force vulcan 2 x 16GB DDR4 3200

Amazon​

$45 (sale): Peerless Assassin + upgraded metal LGA 1700 mounting bracket

[H]ere​

$650 (used, mined): nVidia RTX 3090

Already had it​

$free: Corsair HX1200 PSU

TOTAL​

$1250 (with tax)

Research​

AIO or air for midrange system?
How much does the SSD matter for gaming?
What relatively compact case fits a 1200 watt PSU?
Midrange gaming, Intel or AMD?
Do I need new power cables to go from 1070 to latest GPUs?
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221109_192331167.PORTRAIT (1).jpg
    PXL_20221109_192331167.PORTRAIT (1).jpg
    487 KB · Views: 0
L

LukeTbk

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
2,826
The 3090 pricing, already having the nice corsair 1200w PSU and TV feel like cheating, but otherwise quite nice
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top