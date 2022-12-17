New Build -12900K vs 13700k, 12th gen cheaper

endlesszeal
As the title indicates, I’m able to grab the 12900k for $50 cheaper.
From what ive read, 13th gen better imc for better memory over clocking and 4 slots of ddr5 @ good speeds. Regarding ipc, it’s almost negligible with 2-5% max at same speeds for my workload.
I’m not going to overclock anything and not concerned over ipc loss because I’m heat/power constrained anyway. So leaning towards 12900k but have fmo for better imc on 13700k.
Thoughts?
