New Build -12900K vs 13700k, 12th gen cheaper

Picking the correct CPU is all about matching your CPU with what you are going to use it for. You didn't tell us anything useful about what you are actually going to be doing with your PC. What is your "workload"? What do you mean when you say that you are "heat/power constrained"?If your goal is gaming, and to get the most for the money, you could get an AMD 5800X3D (cheaper than any of the Intel CPUs you mentioned) with a cheap B450 or B550 board and some cheap DDR4. The 5800X3D can't overclock and only has 8 cores so the motherboard is basically irrelevant (not going to be pushing the VRMs). It has so much L3 cache that using DDR4, even slower/cheaper DDR4, results in almost no performance penalty. The 5800X3D beats the 12900K in almost all games and is even faster than the 13900k in many. Keeping in mind that even the mighty 13900k still only has 8 relevant performance cores.If your "workload" is such that you can actually put the slow e-cores in the Intel chips to use, or your main game simply prefers Intel for whatever reason, then that is different.