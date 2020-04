Version 1407

2020/04/10

15.38 MBytes



PRIME X570-PRO BIOS 1407

"1.Improve system stability

2.Add BCLK Frequency and SB Clock Spread Spectrum items into BIOS Advanced mode.

A few days late, but I just noticed there is a new BIOS update is available for ASUS X570 motherboards.