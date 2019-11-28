New BIOS, RAM won't even post at DOCP/XMP

I have 3200MHz RAM as listed in my signature. I had it running at 3266MHz. I upgraded my UEFI BIOS in anticipation of a possible Ryzen 3 series CPU upgrade, and my RAM won't even POST at DOCP standards anymore. I did a full BIOS reset, then just selected DOCP. I also backed off on speeds all the way down to 2600MHz. It would POST sometimes, but I got tons of BSODs. Absolutely nothing has changed from a hardware standpoint. Running stock BIOS setting is 100% stable. Did my RAM take a dump!? What could be the reason for this?