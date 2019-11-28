New BIOS, RAM won't even post at DOCP/XMP

I have 3200MHz RAM as listed in my signature. I had it running at 3266MHz. I upgraded my UEFI BIOS in anticipation of a possible Ryzen 3 series CPU upgrade, and my RAM won't even POST at DOCP standards anymore. I did a full BIOS reset, then just selected DOCP. I also backed off on speeds all the way down to 2600MHz. It would POST sometimes, but I got tons of BSODs. Absolutely nothing has changed from a hardware standpoint. Running stock BIOS setting is 100% stable. Did my RAM take a dump!? What could be the reason for this?
 
I would go back to the known good bios and retest your original speed and timings. Sometimes a new bios isnt always a good thing.
 
Best way is to test your RAM on another DDR4 motherboard .How it is possible that tested bios crashing your system ?!
 
hititnquitit said:
I would go back to the known good bios and retest your original speed and timings. Sometimes a new bios isnt always a good thing.
I get you, but if I'm going to run a new CPU, the updated BIOS is required.

subi said:
Best way is to test your RAM on another DDR4 motherboard .How it is possible that tested bios crashing your system ?!
I don't have another DDR4 Mobo unfortunately. The BIOS isn't crashing my system. It works perfectly on stock settings.
 
Bageland2000 said:
I have 3200MHz RAM as listed in my signature. I had it running at 3266MHz. I upgraded my UEFI BIOS in anticipation of a possible Ryzen 3 series CPU upgrade, and my RAM won't even POST at DOCP standards anymore. I did a full BIOS reset, then just selected DOCP. I also backed off on speeds all the way down to 2600MHz. It would POST sometimes, but I got tons of BSODs. Absolutely nothing has changed from a hardware standpoint. Running stock BIOS setting is 100% stable. Did my RAM take a dump!? What could be the reason for this?
Do you have 1.1v SOC?
Do you have 1.4v boot voltage for DRAM as well as 1.4v set for runtime?

My CHVI requires both of the above to run ram above 2133.
 
