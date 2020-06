New bargain pump/res combo worth a look.

This is not a brand new release, it came to market in February, however I had never heard of this company making water cooling products. I was just window shopping online and had to do a double-take when I saw the D5 was included in the price. Here is the link: https://www.titanrig.com/custom-pc-...pumpreservoir-combo-200ml-0355rj901601on.html Here is a review: https://www.kitguru.net/components/...unch-the-antila-evo-rbw-pump-reservoir-combo/ Possibly a rebrand of thiswith D5 and rgb added? Regardless at $132 US this is great value.