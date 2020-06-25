New ASUS X570 BIOS Update (Updated 8/7/20)

bal3wolf said:

https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/ROG-Strix-X570-E-Gaming/

https://www.asus.com/us/Motherboards/ROG-Strix-X570-F-Gaming/ no i looked at your boards product page nothing on it says flash back and i don't see a button on the back of your board like mine and heros have. If you look at the product pages for -e and -f we have a special usb slot with a button near it we can flash without a cpu even if need to. Click to expand...

it's basically 99% of what the flash back button does. if the system fails to boot due to a corrupt bios it'll ask for you to insert a flash drive with a specific file name for the bios, doesn't matter which bios version it is for that board you just have to rename the file you have as that specific file it asks for and it'll reflash the bios. you just can't do it on demand like you can with the flash back button. i believe asus gives you the bios rename application with the bios download.but bal3wolf's probably right on the agesa part, i can't remember the last time i actually saved a bios profile so i can't really comment on it specifically.