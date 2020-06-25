New ASUS X570 BIOS Update (Updated 8/7/20)

nguyen704
Update: Asus has uploaded a new BIOS version. The notes below are for the Prime X570-Pro, but it should be available for other ASUS X570 motherboards.
Version 2407 2020/07/03
PRIME X570-PRO BIOS 2407
-Improved system performance and compatibility
-Improved DRAM compatibility
-Update AM4 combo V2 PI 1.0.0.2
There is a new BIOS update for ASUS X570 motherboards. I checked a few MBs and it is available for download on the X570-P, X570-PRO, and TUF Gaming X570-Plus.
This update contains the following:
Update AMD AM4 AGESA PI 1.0.0.1.
This update contains the following:
