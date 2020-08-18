New ASUS X570 BIOS Update 8/17/20 - They removed (?) version 2604

Version 2206 2020/08/17 19.24 MBytes
ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI) BIOS 2206
"-Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.0.8.0
-Improve system performance.
-Improve system stability
-Improve M.2 storage compatibility
-Improve DRAM stability

"sad
so they keep screwing up these BIOSes

i woke up to my machine in a frozen state and based on how things went before with them releasing two version back to back, i chcked
and again, two back to back"

Seems similar to the last round of updates.


New ASUS X570 BIOS Update 8/12/20 - They removed version 2602
 
