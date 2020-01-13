NEW? Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming, or not? (no box seal?)

Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by coynatha, Mar 5, 2019.

    coynatha

    coynatha Limp Gawd

    Hey guys,

    New board arrived today from Amazon w/ a Ryzen 5 2600 and some ram. I just went to check out my new mainboard, and realized there's no seal on the box. The anti-static bag the board is packed in also isn't sealed in any way, just folded over on the open end. It has me concerned that this isn't actually a NEW board. Are they all shipped like this these days? (my first build since Maximus Formula + Q6600)

    The Ryzen 5 2600 for example, has a little seal/sticker that needs to be cut to open the box. Same w/ the Corsair memory. No such thing on the Asus mainboard.

    Is this normal? Am I being paranoid? I don't want someone else's failed overclocking adventure.
     
    sirmonkey1985

    sirmonkey1985 [H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010

    my asrock x370 taichi board wasn't sealed and was bought from newegg. just had a generic sticker on the top flap.. dunno if it's normal since the last board i bought before that was in 2010 or something so i can't remember how i received that one.

    i'd just look at the board for any possible damage on it and test it out side of your case. since it's amazon they'll take it back whether you test it or not.
     
    luke51087

    luke51087 2[H]4U

    Does it look like there was any sticker residue on the antistatic bag where it folds over? I dont really remember the last few ive done but i think most just fold it over now.
     
    coynatha

    coynatha Limp Gawd

    Nope, couldn't see anything on the box either.

    I just never seen anything like it...almost every electronic I've bought recently has that little sticker you have to slice to open it up.
     
    kirbyrj

    kirbyrj [H]ard as it Gets

    Does the serial number on the board match the box?

    I don't remember a lot of MB's actually having seals. Maybe the anti-static bag was taped, but that's about it.
     
    Erebus

    Erebus [H]ard|Gawd

    I know it's a different board, but the Gigabyte AORUS Gaming 7 Wifi comes in a box with no outside seal. All of them at Microcenter are that way (I looked at a few). The antistatic bag inside was sealed with tape though.
     
    coynatha

    coynatha Limp Gawd

    Yep it did. Got it all installed an running. So far so good.
     
    luke51087

    luke51087 2[H]4U

    just got a b450 ITX asrock board and it was just folded over came from newegg
     
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    I haven’t seen a sealed new motherboard in probably a decade.

    All of mine purchased new at micro center or online have all been like you described.
     
    Rvenger

    Rvenger [H]ard|Gawd

    A good indication if it is a used board is paste residue on the socket, a wrinkled antistatic bag, or the standoff screw mounting holes are worn in if they have been screwed into a motherboard previously.
     
    coynatha

    coynatha Limp Gawd

    Any thoughts on why that is? Literally every electronic I've bought/gifted recently has had some sort of seal. Echo's, Fitbits, video cards, etc. I think that's why alarms went off when I went to open the new mainboard.

    And I guess I notice, because like for Xmas, I open the items up before giving them away to charge, update software/firmwares, that sort of thing; then whoever gets it can jump right in. So I pay attention because I try to not ruin said sticker/label.
     
    jmilcher

    jmilcher [H]ardness Supreme

    I do not know. But it’s not one manufacturer. It’s universal from what I can tell. But they offer a warranty by default when purchased new. So I guess really it doesn’t matter.
     
    alxlwson

    alxlwson You Know Where I Live

    My ROG Strix x470 had no stickers on the box or bag
     
    SpoogeMonkey

    SpoogeMonkey 2[H]4U

    How are you liking that mobo so far? That's the one I'm thinking of picking up in a couple weeks
     
    coynatha

    coynatha Limp Gawd

    No issues I can think of. It was all totally new to me coming off 10 year old gear. One mistake I made, I realized after purchase, it doesn't have a Front Panel connector for a USB-C port (there is a USB-C on the back tho). That's only on the X470 models I believe, if at all. Far more popular on the Intel 300 series boards as well I found out later.

    And I added a USB Bluetooth dongle for Xbox controllers and such. I got the board for $130 new so not too worried, and it's going to the first-born when the Ryzen 3 stuff shakes out and I upgrade again.
     
    SpoogeMonkey

    SpoogeMonkey 2[H]4U

    Got mine this week finally. Liking it so far not too flashy, black theme, and the bios is great. Combo deal with 1600x and 16gb gskill 3200 blinky ram for $330

    Edit: mine had no seal either, unlike my 1660ti that had a seal and was an obvious open box that was sold as new
     
    Setzera

    Setzera n00b

    I actually Google'd this issue because today I received an Asus Prime B450M-A/CSM motherboard from Amazon along with all the other components, the motherboard was the only one without a seal on the box or the anti-static bag, just folded over as well, bag slightly wrinkly but no sign of sticker residue. The board looks undamaged and the other things like I/O shield and SATA cables aren't opened but my sketch-o-meter was peaking thinking this board was not new. After reading seems I'm not the only one so.. I'm not as worried now, will just have to test the board and if it works I'll keep it.
     
