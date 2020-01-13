NEW? Asus ROG Strix B450-F Gaming, or not? (no box seal?)

Hey guys, New board arrived today from Amazon w/ a Ryzen 5 2600 and some ram. I just went to check out my new mainboard, and realized there's no seal on the box. The anti-static bag the board is packed in also isn't sealed in any way, just folded over on the open end. It has me concerned that this isn't actually a NEW board. Are they all shipped like this these days? (my first build since Maximus Formula + Q6600) The Ryzen 5 2600 for example, has a little seal/sticker that needs to be cut to open the box. Same w/ the Corsair memory. No such thing on the Asus mainboard. Is this normal? Am I being paranoid? I don't want someone else's failed overclocking adventure.