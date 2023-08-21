New Asus BIOS 3202 - any experiences? Improved stability for RAM overclocks?

I've got an Asus Prime B550-PLUS motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G apu and 2x16GB of G Skill Trident Z Neo 3600 CL16. I've been working on overclocking the RAM, with 4000 as my target. The RAM passes 3+ hours of OCCT stress testing at 4000, (after getting through memtest86 at stock), which is cool, but the board seems to have a hard time holding on to voltages and timings when speed and voltage go up, ven on setting that pass stress-testing...no glitching, blue screens or crashing in desktop, or other performance-related symptoms, but changes in BIOS don't always stick. (The board has performed very, very well aside from this issue.)



I've done a little bit of research on the matter, and it sounds like this may be an issue for other Asus board owners as well (not just Asus Prime). I've also learned that there's a recently-released BIOS for my board (v. 3202, released 8/2/23), and "improved stability" is supposedly one of its benefits. So I'm wondering, as one does, if that might include improved stability for RAM settings. Has anyone updated to this BIOS yet? Any outstanding experiences, good or bad, perhaps related to memory settings? Thanks for any input.