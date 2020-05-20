New artificial intelligence model to bridge biology and chemistry

erek
"Generative biology meets generative chemistry: Bidirectional conditional autoencoder to generate novel molecular structures for the desired transcriptional response"
""This paper shows that it is possible to generate novel molecular structures that induce the desired transcriptional response. At Insilico, we have been working on this project since 2016 and have created critical intellectual property covering the original ideas in generative biology proposed and patented by Alex Zhavoronkov and Alex Aliper. I hope that the generative chemistry and biology developed at Insilico will become household tools for big pharmaceutical companies. Many of these tools are available in our upcoming AI platform soon to be available for deployment at customer premises", said Daniil Polykovskiy, group leader at Insilico Medicine and senior author of the study. "
https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/im-nai051920.php
