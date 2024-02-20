New Arctic Freezer III 360mm, 280mm & 240mm Benches.

CAD4466HK
The only thing missing is 1150/1155 and I’m sure they’ll have a bracket or retrofit kit. But this point many have moved on to 1700. I bet if you emailed them they’d have a good answerI watched the review, got excited, went to the website, and then saw the socket list. Intel 17/18, AM4/5 and nothing else.
Booo.
115x/1200 is a notable omission, but for me 2011/2066 is what I'd like to see an adapter for. I have a few of those systems, might get one or two more, and frankly wouldn't mind being able to upgrade my 10980 to something that will take on a few more watts, or generally when my LFII wears out.The only thing missing is 1150/1155 and I’m sure they’ll have a bracket or retrofit kit. But this point many have moved on to 1700. I bet if you emailed them they’d have a good answer
