New Arctic Freezer III 360mm, 280mm & 240mm Benches.

Really glad to see Arctic is again hitting it out of the park on both price and performance for an AIO. Its even better that they have some great ancillary features like the 1700 socket mounting plate that in many cases you'd need to buy an aftermarket from Thermalright or Thermalgrizzly to get around bending the thing, or how on AM4/5 it has an offset AMD mounting built in to make sure the cores are al cooled properly , 6 year warranty etc The raw performance seems near the top if not THE top, but I have to wonder how much additional upgrade could be offered by adding other fans? The Arctic P series are good, even excellent for the price but I get the impression that other fans (Noctua? EK? Corsair? Phanteks? LianLi? Others) may be higher performance but a good bit more expensive too. Still, it appears with default fans the LFIII is still fantastic just as the LFII was.



How does everyone feel about the white version? Would the pick it over the black (rgb) version? How well does white hold up these days? Does he tubing discolor? is it better to get the white while its cheap given there is usually a premium for such colorations etc?



Edit: Given how the offset mounting installs for AM5, I am curious if it can be done if you have the Thermal Grizzly Contact and Sealing Frame? I was planning on using the frame in order to not just get a solid mounting but protect the notched design of the CPU heatspreader from paste and the like. I just want to make sure that the Arctic mounting hardware is compatible if oyu have an aftermarket frame for AMD AM5, not just obviously Intel 1700.



Apparently, it seems that the mobo am planning to use has an incompatibility with the LFIII given the height of the M.2 slot's heatsink seems to get in the way (Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme. Seems quite a few other high end boards and myriad others have the issue as well). According to Arctic, their suggestion is to remove the heatsink for that M.2 slot instead and they will even send a free lower profile replacement. Some videos suggest you can instead turn the entire CPU cooler mount upside down to avoid this issue but I don't know how wise that may be - would need to look into it more. If I do remove the heatsink and replace it with either one provided from Arctic and/or another 3rd party heatsink that fits, will the performance/temps be impeded on a drive (especially PCIE 5.0 drives hypothetically) vs the one that came with the mobo and if so, meaningfully?