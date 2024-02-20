New Arctic Freezer III 360mm, 280mm & 240mm Benches.

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfffNRTOZCc

1708451032013.png


1708450811320.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/review/arctic-liquid-freezer-iii-240-black-aio-liquid-cpu-cooler/

1708450924910.png
 
I watched the review, got excited, went to the website, and then saw the socket list. Intel 17/18, AM4/5 and nothing else.

Booo.
 
Grebuloner said:
I watched the review, got excited, went to the website, and then saw the socket list. Intel 17/18, AM4/5 and nothing else.

Booo.
The only thing missing is 1150/1155 and I’m sure they’ll have a bracket or retrofit kit. But this point many have moved on to 1700. I bet if you emailed them they’d have a good answer
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
The only thing missing is 1150/1155 and I’m sure they’ll have a bracket or retrofit kit. But this point many have moved on to 1700. I bet if you emailed them they’d have a good answer
115x/1200 is a notable omission, but for me 2011/2066 is what I'd like to see an adapter for. I have a few of those systems, might get one or two more, and frankly wouldn't mind being able to upgrade my 10980 to something that will take on a few more watts, or generally when my LFII wears out.

Now, if we could get the AIO manufacturers to come up with some modern, dedicated HEDT-sized coldplates for SP5/6 and 3647/4xxx sockets, that would be yummy. I have the 360 that was designed for the W-3175X/3647 running on a Xeon SP. Despite looking like the plate was kludged together, it will fanlessly cool a 165W chip at 30K over ambient. Actually runs warmer with fans (pump speed drops).
 
Really glad to see Arctic is again hitting it out of the park on both price and performance for an AIO. Its even better that they have some great ancillary features like the 1700 socket mounting plate that in many cases you'd need to buy an aftermarket from Thermalright or Thermalgrizzly to get around bending the thing, or how on AM4/5 it has an offset AMD mounting built in to make sure the cores are al cooled properly , 6 year warranty etc The raw performance seems near the top if not THE top, but I have to wonder how much additional upgrade could be offered by adding other fans? The Arctic P series are good, even excellent for the price but I get the impression that other fans (Noctua? EK? Corsair? Phanteks? LianLi? Others) may be higher performance but a good bit more expensive too. Still, it appears with default fans the LFIII is still fantastic just as the LFII was.

How does everyone feel about the white version? Would the pick it over the black (rgb) version? How well does white hold up these days? Does he tubing discolor? is it better to get the white while its cheap given there is usually a premium for such colorations etc?

Edit: Given how the offset mounting installs for AM5, I am curious if it can be done if you have the Thermal Grizzly Contact and Sealing Frame? I was planning on using the frame in order to not just get a solid mounting but protect the notched design of the CPU heatspreader from paste and the like. I just want to make sure that the Arctic mounting hardware is compatible if oyu have an aftermarket frame for AMD AM5, not just obviously Intel 1700.

Apparently, it seems that the mobo am planning to use has an incompatibility with the LFIII given the height of the M.2 slot's heatsink seems to get in the way (Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme. Seems quite a few other high end boards and myriad others have the issue as well). According to Arctic, their suggestion is to remove the heatsink for that M.2 slot instead and they will even send a free lower profile replacement. Some videos suggest you can instead turn the entire CPU cooler mount upside down to avoid this issue but I don't know how wise that may be - would need to look into it more. If I do remove the heatsink and replace it with either one provided from Arctic and/or another 3rd party heatsink that fits, will the performance/temps be impeded on a drive (especially PCIE 5.0 drives hypothetically) vs the one that came with the mobo and if so, meaningfully?
 
Do be aware if you haven’t watched any review videos yet, the mounting is a bit… different. It wasn’t the easiest to mount to am5 but it worked. Intel mounting seems like a real chore tho honestly.
 
If anyone here has a Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme, Maximus Z690 Extreme, Maximus Z790 Extreme or Formula... or any other mobo that Arctic mentions https://support.arctic.de/lf3-compatibility with a ! because of incompatibility with the first M.2 slot supposedly? Has anyone else installed it on a mobo like those? I'm particularly interested in the AMD AM5 boards notably the Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Extreme . In this case, it seems the area ith the LiveDash OLED is not covering a M.2 slot on this particular board (but may be on the Intel Z690 or Z790 ones). Has anyone tried taking the OLED mounted on a heatsink off? Is it necessary? Since its not a M.2 drive on the AMD board I mentioned before under that (the M.2 seem to be lower down, beyond the 1st PCI-E slot) I'm not even sure if it is intended to be removed?!

It realy seems like Arctic should consider making another set of mounting clips so that it doesn' run intothe heatsink/OLED display below, somehow?

Edit: It seems like I have a report of another user who is mounting it without issue on the Asus X670E Extreme - I've asked them to take pics so I can send it to Arctic so they can confirm there are no issues with that mobo, if it pans out.
 
Can't wait to install it in the new case. Double checked the site and it looks like the B650's are all good.
 
It's one thing for a Techtuber to review it - it's another thing for a 'Normie' to buy it and use it for a few months - and hopefully, it's an i7 or AMD AM4/5 12-16-core cpu and overclocked so we can get a good idea of its cooling capability?
 
