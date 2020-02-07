New and used HP 951 Ink cartridge lot

After stocking up on some ink my printer died. I have a bunch of ink left I would like to sell as a package deal. I have the following all included.

1pc: 951 Yellow New

2pc: 951 Cyan New

2pc: Magenta New (one opened but 100% full)

Full set or partials 951XL Black, 951 Cyan and 951 Yellow well over 50% and a Magenta around 20%



Hows $85 shipped for everything? New alone retail for $120