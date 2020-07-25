New AMD X570 chipset driver - 2.07.14.32

AMD has released a new chipset driver for X570. The release number is 2.07.14.32.

Release Highlights
  • Initial support for AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors
  • Driver change details added to release note
  • Windows 10 only Release

Fixed Issues
  • Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen

Known Issues
  • Installer may fail to launch if executed from a folder name with non-Latin language
    • Workaround: Execute the installer from C:\AMD
  • Manual system restart required for Windows® systems configured with Non-English OS Pack
  • Windows Installer pop-up message may appear during install
  • Installer may not downgrade to older version
    • Workaround: Manually uninstall latest package from control panel and then install older package
Link: https://www.amd.com/en/support/chipsets/amd-socket-am4/x570
 
