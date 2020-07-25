New AMD X570 chipset driver - 2.07.14.32

nguyen704
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2008
- Messages
- 1,445
AMD has released a new chipset driver for X570. The release number is 2.07.14.32.
Link: https://www.amd.com/en/support/chipsets/amd-socket-am4/x570Release Highlights
- Initial support for AMD Ryzen 4000 G-Series Desktop Processors
- Driver change details added to release note
- Windows 10 only Release
Fixed Issues
- Moving installer window during install process may cause installer window to flicker/move around the screen
Known Issues
- Installer may fail to launch if executed from a folder name with non-Latin language
- Workaround: Execute the installer from C:\AMD
- Manual system restart required for Windows® systems configured with Non-English OS Pack
- Windows Installer pop-up message may appear during install
- Installer may not downgrade to older version
- Workaround: Manually uninstall latest package from control panel and then install older package