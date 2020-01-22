New AMD Wraith Prism CPU Cooler Shows up With Six Heat Pipes

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM.

  1. Jan 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM #1
    erek

    erek [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,216
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Seems cool! Hopefully it actually performs better than the previous iteration

    "Additionally, the revised Wraith Prism is said to feature the same part number (712-000075 Rev: C) as the original, which would make it difficult to tell the two coolers apart unless you open the box. However, it's possible that this is a packaging error, so we can't rule out that the new version will arrive with its own part number.

    At this point, it's uncertain if AMD will start silently slipping this new Wraith Prism into Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 boxes or if the chipmaker will sell it separately."

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/new-amd-wraith-prism-cpu-cooler
     
    erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM
    erek, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:37 PM
    #1
    Maddness and HAL_404 like this.
  2. Jan 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM #2
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Gawd

    Messages:
    624
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    It should be, it's a cooler

    personally, I never use the stock cooler

    don't worry ... AMD will somehow manage to "slip" the cost of that cooler into your CPU purchase ;)
     
    HAL_404, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM
    HAL_404, Jan 22, 2020 at 7:52 PM
    #2
  3. Jan 22, 2020 at 8:29 PM #3
    Flogger23m

    Flogger23m [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,286
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2009
    Roughly how much better would this perform? We know for sure until someone does some tests, but any educated guesses?
     
    Flogger23m, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:29 PM
    Flogger23m, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:29 PM
    #3
  4. Jan 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM #4
    travm

    travm Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    395
    Joined:
    Feb 26, 2016
    Considering most people do use the stock cooler, and the volumes they produce of this the additional cost is likely in the $5 range, im happy to see this. I really like my amd chip stock coolers, before ryzen I was always on aftermarket coolers as well, but Wraith coolers are excellent for my use.
     
    travm, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM
    travm, Jan 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM
    #4