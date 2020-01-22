New AMD Wraith Prism CPU Cooler Shows up With Six Heat Pipes

Seems cool! Hopefully it actually performs better than the previous iteration "Additionally, the revised Wraith Prism is said to feature the same part number (712-000075 Rev: C) as the original, which would make it difficult to tell the two coolers apart unless you open the box. However, it's possible that this is a packaging error, so we can't rule out that the new version will arrive with its own part number. At this point, it's uncertain if AMD will start silently slipping this new Wraith Prism into Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 boxes or if the chipmaker will sell it separately." https://www.tomshardware.com/news/new-amd-wraith-prism-cpu-cooler