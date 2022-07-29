New AMD Ryzen 7 7700X CPU, 2x 1TB NVMe SSDs WD, Crucial lightly used

Selling a used WD Blue SN570 1TB (has only 7 hours power on time and 366GB written) and a used Crucial P3 1TB (has only 135 hours power on time and 932GB written) for $90 total shipped, not interested in splitting at this time.

Also have a BNIB AMD Ryzen 7 7700X as I ended up splurging and got a 7950X. $325 shipped.

Payment's via PayPal F&F only.

My 380-0-0, 17-year-old Heatware is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to
 
Great trader bump that I have dealt many times with.
Is a i5-8400 too old or slow?
 
