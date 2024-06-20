New AMD ROCm 6.1 Software for Radeon Release Offers More Choices to AI Developers

erek
"Generative AI for natural language processing (NLP) using such LLMs can help enterprises tailor interaction with customers, assist with development operations (DevOps), and improve the process of managing data and documents.
AMD is committed to building a highly scalable and open ecosystem with ROCm software. With the latest release of ROCm 6.1 software for Radeon desktop GPUs, AMD empowers system builders to take full advantage of our enhanced solution stack to create on-prem systems that add powerful AI performance to any IT infrastructure, making them ideal for mission-critical or low-latency projects - and allowing organizations to keep their sensitive data in-house.
With AMD ROCm 6.1 and the new AMD Radeon PRO W7900 Dual Slot card, which is now shipping, AI on desktops opens new opportunities for developers and enterprises to increase productivity, creativity, and innovation with performance and ease of use.
Source: AMD"
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/323761/...offers-more-choices-to-ai-developers#comments