New AMD Radeon Pro 5000 XT Series GPUs Bring Exceptional Graphics Performance to Updated 27-inch Apple iMac

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs include:
https://www.techpowerup.com/270653/...ics-performance-to-updated-27-inch-apple-imac
- Exceptional compute performance - Up to 7.6 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
- GDDR6 memory - Up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory with 384 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
- AMD RDNA architecture - AMD RDNA architecture was designed from the ground up for superior performance and power efficiency. It is built on industry-leading 7 nm FinFET process technology, providing up to 1.5X higher performance per watt compared to the previous-generation graphics architecture
