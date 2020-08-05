New AMD Radeon Pro 5000 XT Series GPUs Bring Exceptional Graphics Performance to Updated 27-inch Apple iMac

"
Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series GPUs include:
  • Exceptional compute performance - Up to 7.6 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
  • GDDR6 memory - Up to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory with 384 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
  • AMD RDNA architecture - AMD RDNA architecture was designed from the ground up for superior performance and power efficiency. It is built on industry-leading 7 nm FinFET process technology, providing up to 1.5X higher performance per watt compared to the previous-generation graphics architecture
"

https://www.techpowerup.com/270653/...ics-performance-to-updated-27-inch-apple-imac
 
excited? intrigued? unimpressed? did you give up on posting an opinion or questions?

good. imacs needed a gpu boost over igpus.
 
