New AMD Radeon Instinct M100 leaked - Arcturus coming.

It seems this is kind of early leak but already the complete GPU only made for compute. It has a 200W TDP for now and it looks like it's going to be 12Tflops FP64 against what's leaked about future Tesla Ampere 18Tflops.That power on one GPU on FP64 is around double (triple for Nvidia) the performance of previous line of cards at AMD (Vega 20) and Nvidia (Volta).32GB HBM2 is nothing new though (equal to Vega 20).