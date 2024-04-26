New AMD Mobo BIOS - Update AMD AGESA 1.1.7.0 for Next Generation Ryzen™ processors support.

Dopamin3 said: I was late to the AM5 party and started with BIOS 2.08 (AGESA 1.1.0.2b), then updated to BIOS 2.10 (AGESA 1.1.0.3) on my X670E Steel Legend. I really didn't see any difference in the last two revisions, all my same settings (PBO, all RAM subtimings, etc...) boot and work fine.



Normally I would eat this up but I think I'm going to only do official, non beta BIOSes. On AM4 I was crack flashing BIOSes for Asrock not even published on the Asrock site from jzelectronic lol. Asrock was first to bring Zen 3 support to the X370 chipset on their X370 Taichi and it looks like they are doing pretty good on AM5 too. Click to expand...

That's rad. I have been almost like that with AM5. I rocked ASUS only during AM4 and now I am a convert. Loving ASRock stuff.I've been messing with the rigs a bit (mostly gaming) and temps seem lower? Not sure if they removed some default bumps or what. I am not hitting red temps (high 80s C) in HWiNFO64 like I used to after Fortnite sessions. Same BIOS settings. I'm a lazy mofo and just use the EXPO I stuff to get to DDR5-6000 and call it a day.ASUS rigs have been great, too - although my son's hasn't been used, yet as he is at his mom's until Thursday. The other rig is primarily Plex and it has been just fine.Totally get those that do not want to upgrade but I am a strong believer that AM5 was a bit rough at launch and everything I've been updating to since then (from AMD drivers to the BIOS from the mobo mfrs) has really tuned things up.