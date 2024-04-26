New AMD Mobo BIOS - Update AMD AGESA 1.1.7.0 for Next Generation Ryzen™ processors support.

https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/X670E Steel Legend/index.asp#BIOS

I've heard the rumors but I haven't seen "official" confirmation...

EDIT: changed topic title to reflect any BIOS that supports new next gen AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs...

Just updated one of my rigs...YOLO. :)

https://valid.x86.fr/a6wgv7

cpuid.png
 
That's strange, ASUS has it listed as: "Update AGESA version to Combo AM5 PI 1.1.7.0 patch A to support next generation AMD Ryzen™ processors." And it doesn't appear to be a beta.
 
That's strange, ASUS has it listed as: "Update AGESA version to Combo AM5 PI 1.1.7.0 patch A to support next generation AMD Ryzen™ processors." And it doesn't appear to be a beta.
Yeah, I upgraded my X670E ProArt this morning (https://valid.x86.fr/v41c5j). No issues.

EDIT: just did the B650E-F (https://valid.x86.fr/vd4erc) - all good, too.

Everything going smoothly for you?

They released the new BIOS for the B650E Taichi Lite yesterday, too. https://www.asrock.com/mb/AMD/B650E Taichi Lite/Specification.asp#BIOS Debating whether to be ready for a day-one purchase, or wait a bit for any potential bumps to get smoothed out.
Been great...upgraded my Taichi, too: https://valid.x86.fr/0e9u27.

Tested out gaming/etc. - temps are great.

RE: Beta versus non-Beta. I have been running beta ASRock BIOS this entire generation. They have been killing it. Much better than ASUS this gen. In fact, sold my X670E GENE to go ASRock a couple of months ago. Now running 2x ASUS boards (B650E-F and X670E ProArt) and 2x ASRock (X670E Taichi and X670E Steel Legend).
 
My system is running just fine. I'm not messing with BIOS to gain support for processors that have yet to even be released to the public.
 
My system is running just fine. I'm not messing with BIOS to gain support for processors that have yet to even be released to the public.
AGESA revisions are providing updates for the current Zen4 chips as well:

1714158354728.png
 
I was late to the AM5 party and started with BIOS 2.08 (AGESA 1.1.0.2b), then updated to BIOS 2.10 (AGESA 1.1.0.3) on my X670E Steel Legend. I really didn't see any difference in the last two revisions, all my same settings (PBO, all RAM subtimings, etc...) boot and work fine.

Normally I would eat this up but I think I'm going to only do official, non beta BIOSes. On AM4 I was crack flashing BIOSes for Asrock not even published on the Asrock site from jzelectronic lol. Asrock was first to bring Zen 3 support to the X370 chipset on their X370 Taichi and it looks like they are doing pretty good on AM5 too.
 
I was late to the AM5 party and started with BIOS 2.08 (AGESA 1.1.0.2b), then updated to BIOS 2.10 (AGESA 1.1.0.3) on my X670E Steel Legend. I really didn't see any difference in the last two revisions, all my same settings (PBO, all RAM subtimings, etc...) boot and work fine.

Normally I would eat this up but I think I'm going to only do official, non beta BIOSes. On AM4 I was crack flashing BIOSes for Asrock not even published on the Asrock site from jzelectronic lol. Asrock was first to bring Zen 3 support to the X370 chipset on their X370 Taichi and it looks like they are doing pretty good on AM5 too.
That's rad. I have been almost like that with AM5. I rocked ASUS only during AM4 and now I am a convert. Loving ASRock stuff.

I've been messing with the rigs a bit (mostly gaming) and temps seem lower? Not sure if they removed some default bumps or what. I am not hitting red temps (high 80s C) in HWiNFO64 like I used to after Fortnite sessions. Same BIOS settings. I'm a lazy mofo and just use the EXPO I stuff to get to DDR5-6000 and call it a day.

ASUS rigs have been great, too - although my son's hasn't been used, yet as he is at his mom's until Thursday. The other rig is primarily Plex and it has been just fine.

Totally get those that do not want to upgrade but I am a strong believer that AM5 was a bit rough at launch and everything I've been updating to since then (from AMD drivers to the BIOS from the mobo mfrs) has really tuned things up.
 
I'm a lazy mofo and just use the EXPO I stuff to get to DDR5-6000 and call it a day.
Assuming you have Hynix (which a 6000MHz EXPO kit most likely is) go ahead and take just a few minutes and throw all these subtimings on. Enjoy the free performance boost :)

I run MCR (memory context restore) and power down off too. But you'll have a longer POST time compared to MCR and power down on. MCR on + power down disable = you'll run into issues. I'm not sure if this just be how it do, or maybe a future AGESA will allow this combo.
 
Assuming you have Hynix (which a 6000MHz EXPO kit most likely is) go ahead and take just a few minutes and throw all these subtimings on. Enjoy the free performance boost :)

I run MCR (memory context restore) and power down off too. But you'll have a longer POST time compared to MCR and power down on. MCR on + power down disable = you'll run into issues. I'm not sure if this just be how it do, or maybe a future AGESA will allow this combo.
Can’t wait to try this - thanks so much for the heads up!!!
 
Looks like slightly slower results on the ASUS side (same mem kit, new BIOS with Combo AM5 PI 1.1.7.0 patch A):

mem_testing_042824.png

Maybe it's a 7800X3D thing? Slightly slower than the 7950X3D in mem?

EDIT: booted into BIOS and double-checked that I applied everything correct - verified.
 

Probably the difference in the CPU cache, or maybe two CCD can pull off higher memory bandwidth than a single CCD part. Or maybe Asrock has a better BIOS ;)
Yeah similar results with a ASRock mobo and 7800X3D:

mem_test_042924.png

EDIT: noticed the ASUS has a half speed North Bridge Clock compared to the ASRock..hmm..
 

My 7800X3D has been rock solid for a few months, with excellent timings based on some newer Buildzoid videos, at DDR5 6200.

I probably won't bother with a bios update unless I end up with a Zen 5 or if there are some big improvements for Zen 4.
 
My 7800X3D has been rock solid for a few months, with excellent timings based on some newer Buildzoid videos, at DDR5 6200.

I probably won't bother with a bios update unless I end up with a Zen 5 or if there are some big improvements for Zen 4.
So has mine! With all the beta BIOS to boot - I always put the cutting edge BIOS on since I got to the platform.

Are you using DDR5-6000 at 6200 or is it a kit meant for that speed? Share any good vids I am down to tweak after being inspried by Dopamin3 !
 
