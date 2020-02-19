New AMD Listings in Korean RRA Certification Point to Impending Graphics Cards Release - Big Navi?

Big Navi? Hmm. Hoping so.

"As you can see in the listing, AMD registered two graphics cards in June 2019 (D16302 and D18206 - and one month later, in July, the company released Navi-based RX 5700 XT and RX 5700. AMD also registered the RX 5600 XT model number, D32501, on December 3, 2019 with a release one month later on January 21, 2020. AMD similarly registered model number D18902 on November 27, 2019 - and AMD released the 5500 XT on December 12, less than a month later. There seems to be a pattern here. if you're wondering why the model number for these new February registrations is lower than that of the RX 5600 XT (D32501 against the newer, yet lower D32310 and D30201), it could have something to do with the fact that AMD decided to carve out the RX 5600 XT SKU later than they knew they'd be releasing Big Navi - as an attempt to curtail NVIDIA in the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 Super battlefield."

Makes sense that they would be listing lower end chips now. They probably have some stock of failed bins from upper end releases that they can cut down in the bios and sell as a lower end chip on the cheap.
 
