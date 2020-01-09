New AMD ES GPU beats 2080Ti by 17% on OpenVR GPU Benchmark leaderboard

Discussion in 'AMD Flavor' started by N4CR, Jan 9, 2020 at 11:52 AM.

    N4CR

    A small crumb none the less but one to stoke the fires of speculation. This is in line with many [H]'rs predictions of speed ballpark for big Navi.
    Note that this benchmark can only be compared res to res.

    ES is usually for characterisation by OEMs so at best 2-3 months or more before launch.
    But will it be too little, too late with Ampere looming?

    AdlnLJp.png

    Of note is the CPU is ES also - Zen3? And that this happened a few days after Lisa recognised that many were awaiting info or a leak on this card (and Zen 3), expecting something at CES. So a bone to the masses, perhaps?
     
    DejaWiz

    Doubt it's an "intentional" leak. Grain of salt material until actual samples get shipped out for reviewers.
     
    Dan_D

    That's also just one test. So we'll have to wait and see.
     
    N4CR

    Indeed, we probably will never know, I just find the timing very coincidental after she basically addressed the reddit users whinging about such omissions directly.

    Indeed. Promising for VR but much more data is of course needed.
     
    FrgMstr

    Source?
     
    N4CR

    But actual sauce is below;

    I don't have a VR headset to check it myself and I think the leaderboard might be DLC, or maybe you can access for free...
     
    FrgMstr

    Yes I understand what those are. What source did you find this information through.
     
    Mega6

    Last edited: Jan 9, 2020 at 12:41 PM
    pendragon1

    Armenius

    FrgMstr

    Thanks, was just looking for the origin of the information.
     
    FrgMstr

    I would suggest that is beyond being even nut-job theory.
     
    Legendary Gamer

    If it's only 15 FPS faster than a 2080Ti... It's totally too little, too late. Unless they price it accordingly. I see AMD punching out this card for 800-1000 bucks while they can, and then Nvidia gut punching them a couple months later.

    Only time will tell
     
    Mega6

    I don't see anything but png's yet.
     
    Gideon

    I dont see Nvidia pushing out anything that spectacular for next generation, except maybe a much improved ray tracing engine. I expect raster performance to be a minimal uplift next generation from them.
     
    Shoganai

    Hopefully this isn't nonsense.
     
