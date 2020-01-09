New AMD ES GPU beats 2080Ti by 17% on OpenVR GPU Benchmark leaderboard

A small crumb none the less but one to stoke the fires of speculation. This is in line with many [H]'rs predictions of speed ballpark for big Navi.Note that this benchmark can only be compared res to res.ES is usually for characterisation by OEMs so at best 2-3 months or more before launch.But will it be too little, too late with Ampere looming?Of note is the CPU is ES also - Zen3? And that this happened a few days after Lisa recognised that many were awaiting info or a leak on this card (and Zen 3), expecting something at CES. So a bone to the masses, perhaps?