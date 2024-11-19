New AMD ERAPS Feature Yields Additional Performance Gains On Zen 5

New AMD ERAPS Feature Yields Additional Performance Gains On Zen 5Written by Michael Larabel on 18 November 2024 at 10:56 AM EST.
At the beginning of November I wrote about AMD Linux engineers posting Linux patches enabling a new "ERAPS" feature for Zen 5. ERAPS wasn't talked about by AMD at the Zen 5 launches of the Ryzen 9000 / Ryzen AI 300 series or with the more recent EPYC 9005 "Turin" launch but when enabled, the Enhanced Return Address Prediction Security feature can help deliver some additional gains on new AMD Zen 5 systems by allowing some existing software security mitigations to be avoided. Here are some preliminary comparison benchmarks showing the benefit in affected workloads for using ERAPS on Linux with AMD Zen 5.