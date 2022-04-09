New AMD CPU patent reveals 3D-stacked machine learning accelerator design

On September 25, 2020, AMD issued a patent for a unique processor that offers a machine learning (ML) accelerator vertically stacked on the I/O die, or IOD. AMD may be preparing a data center-based system-on-chips (SoCs) with incorporated FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) or machine learning accelerators for specialized GPUs. AMD will possibly add an FPGA or GPU on top of its processor I/O die, similar to how AMD adds specialized cache to their newest processors.-Wccftech