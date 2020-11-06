new amd build need help on mobo choice

I am building a new pc with one of the new cpus just released. still gathering multiple parts for this but trying to decide on a motherboard. Below are a few i have been checking out. One of the things I am looking for is ability to flash bios without CPU since I dont have an existing amd cpu to throw in it. So far I have seen gigabyte and MSI have this capability have not seen it on others yet. I could be missing it. thoughts on these or other suggestions. also the list is in no particular order.



gigabyte x570 Aorus Master

msi x570-tomahawk(if it is ever in stock)

msi Meg x570 Unify

asus rog crosshair VIII hero