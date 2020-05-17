New AMD build in 15 years...Any advice?

Hey all, it's been a long time since I've built a PC, I'm talking 15+ years... Anyway- looking for a solid Mobo (if possible I'd like to stay in the $200-300 range) that will fit well with these other components. Also, if anything of this can be swapped out with a less expensive option, I'm all for it. I've been trying to navigate items that are sold out.



It will be for gaming/work and I won't be overclocking it. Ideally I wanted to stay within $2,200, but some of my first options weren't available. Games include, Witcher 3, Division 2, Red Dead, Cyberpunk (when it comes out).



Here's what I have so far:



AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6 GHz 8-Core Processor

NZXT Kraken X52 Rev 2 73.11 CFM Liquid CPU Cooler

G.Skill Ripjaws V 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-3600 Memory

Crucial MX500 1 TB 2.5" Solid State Drive

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB FTW3 OR

EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB XC

EVGA SuperNOVA G3 850 W 80+ or 1000w (depending on availability)

LG 27GL850-B monitor



Thanks for any help.