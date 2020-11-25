New AGESA BIOS Updates enables AMD Smart Access Memory functionality for X470 and B450

erek
"ASUS on the other hand also have a series of BEta BIOSes, however ASUS mentions that they do not recommend the use of this BIOS version if a Ryzen 3000 (Zen 2) or Ryzen 2000/1000 (Zen) or even an A-series processor (Bristol Ridge) is used. ALso, and quite important, this BIOS update cannot be undone. Once updated, it is not possible to switch back to an older BIOS version in the event of problems.
https://www.guru3d.com/news-story/n...s-memory-functionality-for-x470-and-b450.html
- Update AMD AM4 AGESA V2 PI 1.1.8.0 for new CPU support
- It's highly recommended not to update this beta BIOS when using AMD AM4 Socket for AMD Ryzen ™ 3000 Series / 2000 Series / 1000 Series / A ‑ Series Desktop Processors.
- This beta BIOS can't be reversed."
