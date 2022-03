Hello! I'm taking a look at the new Acer C7 model that's just been released. Can't find any details, but it's a different panel (at 42.5") and maybe, just maybe, it's an RGB layout. I've just recently purchased the Gigabye Aorus 43", and processed my return this morning because of the grey-under-black issue. For my workload that makes it unusable.



Anyone know of ANY details on this panel yet?