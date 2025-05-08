New 9900x CPU with high power usage and temps (help)

Florin22xxl
Hi guys,
I installed my new Ryzen 9900x cpu last night,paired with Aorus X870 Elite Wifi motherboard,and i seem to be having high temps and power usage.
Right now,i have my CPU on manual 4,4GHZ with core boost,precicions overdrive disabled,and in full load im pulling around 180W with around 90C temps.
Voltage doesnt go above 1,2V so i dont understand why my temps are so high.
My CPU cooler is Noctua NHD15 and i used a thermalright cpu frame.
Just in windows idle,the temps are around 55-60C.
Is the power draw normal for stock speeds?
