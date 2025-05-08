  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

New 9900x CPU with high power usage and temps (help)

F

Florin22xxl

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 9, 2011
Messages
227
Hi guys,
I installed my new Ryzen 9900x cpu last night,paired with Aorus X870 Elite Wifi motherboard,and i seem to be having high temps and power usage.
Right now,i have my CPU on manual 4,4GHZ with core boost,precicions overdrive disabled,and in full load im pulling around 180W with around 90C temps.
Voltage doesnt go above 1,2V so i dont understand why my temps are so high.
My CPU cooler is Noctua NHD15 and i used a thermalright cpu frame.
Just in windows idle,the temps are around 55-60C.
Is the power draw normal for stock speeds?
 

Attachments

  • B496602A-E829-40A4-91AC-DEBEAA7667C8.png
    B496602A-E829-40A4-91AC-DEBEAA7667C8.png
    40.7 KB · Views: 0
  • image.png
    image.png
    78.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top