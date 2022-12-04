New 7700X would not boost past 4.5Ghz

Just picked up a new 7700X and Asus Prime X670 Pro Wifi. Everything installed fine and fired up fine at default settings. Noticed that the cpu was not clocking above 4.5Ghz on any core and stuck at 0.6v even at 100% load, so I went into the bios and enabled EXPO. Then went and made sure PBO was enabled. Loaded back into Windows and same deal, nothing changed. I was using my previous windows install, so figured it was time and nuked it and started fresh. Still the same problem on fresh windows install. Did all manner of fiddling with PBO settings and yet, voltage and clocks still the same. Updated to the newest bios, same deal. Temps are low, 35C idle to 55C max during cinebench.Well..........turns out after wasting hours, it was the default windows power plan limiting my clocks. Selected the Performance plan and BAM, 5.5Ghz single core and 5.2Ghz all core. I've had that happen before so not sure why I did not remember it from last time, I guess I can chalk it up to old age. Anyway, in case anyone else has a similar problem, there ya go.