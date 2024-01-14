New 72hz monitor, should I run it at 60hz?

Just bought a new monitor for my office, LG 40WP95C-W.AUS - an ultrawide display with 5K resolution and 72hz refresh rate. I wonder if I should be running it at 60hz instead, as most youtube videos are now at 30 and 60fps, and it does not divide even into 72 so I'll be getting frame interpolation. And if I was to watch a movie, most of which are shot at 24fps, which divides even into 72, it is going to eliminate frame interpolation. I understand frame interpolation is preferable when watching movies for the "cinematic" feel.
For now I set the monitor at 60hz, but looking for advice.
