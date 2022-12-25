New 6800xt upgrade from rx480 Power cable question- Should I use 2 cables from PSU to Card

Hi Folks
My kids gave me a Sapphire 6800xt for Christmas, I know lucky me :) I'm using a Super flower Leadex PSU 750 watt PSU Modular which has 2 GPU outputs. I only one of the PSU GPU outputs and one lead and one plug for the RX480. The supplied leads (came with 2 for sli) have 1 x 8 at the PSU end and 2 x 8 plugs at the GPU end. Would I be better to use second cable to spread load. Don't want to melt connectors as the card can pull 300watts and I worried it might be too much for one cable. No plans to overclock GPU. Thanks in advance.
 
yeah go for 2. I used 1 on my Vega 64 forever with no issues. My 6800xt uses two now, but only because they are custom length and look better. I don't think using one will hurt, but if you want to feel safe, use 2.
 
THUMPer said:
yeah go for 2. I used 1 on my Vega 64 forever with no issues. My 6800xt uses two now, but only because they are custom length and look better. I don't think using one will hurt, but if you want to feel safe, use 2.
Thanks THUMPer, sound advice. Recently got a 2k 27 inch monitor so the 6800xt completes my rig.
 
Best practice is two separate branches from the PSU but in practice it really shouldn’t matter. The current limitation is the connector not the wiring.
 
