New 6800xt upgrade from rx480 Power cable question- Should I use 2 cables from PSU to Card

Hi FolksMy kids gave me a Sapphire 6800xt for Christmas, I know lucky meI'm using a Super flower Leadex PSU 750 watt PSU Modular which has 2 GPU outputs. I only one of the PSU GPU outputs and one lead and one plug for the RX480. The supplied leads (came with 2 for sli) have 1 x 8 at the PSU end and 2 x 8 plugs at the GPU end. Would I be better to use second cable to spread load. Don't want to melt connectors as the card can pull 300watts and I worried it might be too much for one cable. No plans to overclock GPU. Thanks in advance.