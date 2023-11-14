New 5x00x3ds incoming?

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rea...and-6-core-ryzen-5-5500x3d-with-96mb-l3-cache
Basically these would be slightly slower variants of the 5800x3d and 5600x3d.
Huh. Videocardz doesn't like people copying their text? Bah.
As per information from chi11eddog, a reliable source for hardware leaks regarding CPU and motherboard launches, AMD is reportedly in the process of developing at least two additional CPUs in the Ryzen 5000X3D series. One of these is a more affordable <strong>8-core</strong> model known as the <strong>Ryzen 7 5700X3D</strong>, anticipated to boast a <strong>base clock of 3.0 GHz </strong>and a <strong>boost clock of 4.1 GHz</strong>. This particular CPU is expected to have clock speeds that are 400 MHz lower than the 5800X3D SKU.</p><p>Additionally, there is information about a potential new <strong>6-core</strong> variant called <strong>Ryzen 5 5500X3D</strong>, supposedly featuring base and boost clocks of <strong>3.0 GHz</strong> and <strong>4.0 GHz</strong>, respectively. These clock speeds are said to be 300/400 MHz lower than the 5600X3D. Both of these CPUs are rumored to incorporate a 96MB 3D V-Cache.
