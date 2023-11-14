New 5x00X3D models incoming?

https://videocardz.com/newz/amd-rea...and-6-core-ryzen-5-5500x3d-with-96mb-l3-cache

Basically these would be slightly slower variants of the 5800x3d and 5600x3d.

As per information from chi11eddog, a reliable source for hardware leaks regarding CPU and motherboard launches, AMD is reportedly in the process of developing at least two additional CPUs in the Ryzen 5000X3D series. One of these is a more affordable <strong>8-core</strong> model known as the <strong>Ryzen 7 5700X3D</strong>, anticipated to boast a <strong>base clock of 3.0 GHz </strong>and a <strong>boost clock of 4.1 GHz</strong>. This particular CPU is expected to have clock speeds that are 400 MHz lower than the 5800X3D SKU.</p><p>Additionally, there is information about a potential new <strong>6-core</strong> variant called <strong>Ryzen 5 5500X3D</strong>, supposedly featuring base and boost clocks of <strong>3.0 GHz</strong> and <strong>4.0 GHz</strong>, respectively. These clock speeds are said to be 300/400 MHz lower than the 5600X3D. Both of these CPUs are rumored to incorporate a 96MB 3D V-Cache.
Huh. Videocardz doesn't like people copying their text? Bah.
 
Pretty interesting if true. I’ve got a few B450 systems in the family and it’s not like any of them are spending 4090 money so something like a 5500x3d would be a good budget gaming cpu to run those pcie 3 systems into the ground. I imagine that would push $200 GPUs for years.
 
TheHig said:
160 is a nice deal on a 5700x. I wonder what prices will be on these. Microcenter has the 5600x3d at 199 currently and I’m super tempted to get one for “reasons.” 😁
just keep in mind that new cyberpunk patch was taking full advantage of 8c/16t and as this console generation matures that will most likely become the norm. that and gta6 is coming in a little over a year. just sayin
 
IMO, I'd be bailing off any DDR4 platform right now with the current DDR5 prices. DDR5 is set to go up starting next year.
 
Did OP have a stroke?
 
Neat, but until they offer a 5900X3D, I'm not interested. I'm not downgrading in cores/threads.

That said I know AMD never made more than 1 CCD parts like this for AM4 before anyone says anything. I'll have to upgrade to DDR5 and AM5 if I want a 12 core part with vcache.
 
d3athf1sh said:
just keep in mind that new cyberpunk patch was taking full advantage of 8c/16t and as this console generation matures that will most likely become the norm. that and gta6 is coming in a little over a year. just sayin
For sure. Anything AM4 and less than 8/16 would be for lower budget drop in upgrades for existing systems. To your point a 5700x is probably the price performer even for that use case.
 
Mr. Bluntman said:
Neat, but until they offer a 5900X3D, I'm not interested. I'm not downgrading in cores/threads.

That said I know AMD never made more than 1 CCD parts like this for AM4 before anyone says anything. I'll have to upgrade to DDR5 and AM5 if I want a 12 core part with vcache.
Yeah, but then you only get 6 cores with V-Cache, quite possible they worst setup AMD could have done. It's the bastardized chip that should have never seen the light of day, a 12 core processor that performs like a 6 core in games.
 
