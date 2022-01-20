New 5900X rig suddenly running sluggish (need help identifying & solving)

Hi guys,
Not sure if this is a AMD-specific issue, a SAMSUNG one, or a MICROSOFT one... apologies if I picked the wrong forum; feel free to move the thread if we find the problem and it turns out to have nothing to do with AMD.
1. The new rig
With the help of the HF crew (notably pendragon1 & hititnquitit) I was able to emergency-build a pretty decent PC when my old one died on me in the middle of a pandemic parts shortage last summer.
2. The initial KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_ERROR problem
Everything has been running GREAT, except for the occasional KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_ERROR blue screen / reboot.
How occasional? I can go weeks without seeing one, then I can get 3 in the same day. Checked my temps via HWINFO, nothing seems faulty there. But after a few months, I had it narrowed down to the VPN : it always happens when I'm on SurfShark. And 99% of the time, it happens while I'm streaming video (it could be perfectly legitimate video, like YouTube). This issue doesn't seem to care what browser I'm using -- or even if I have my adblocker turned on or off -- but it has yet to happen when I'm NOT on the VPN (and most of the time, I'm not). There is definitely correlation there.
The one and only time I got the fatal error WITHOUT any video being streamed, I was downloading via qbittorrent. So to narrow it down even further, it appears to have something to do with receiving a continuous flow of data while on the VPN.
We never did find the exact cause or remedy, but having it narrowed down to the VPN led me to believe the SurfShark software might be at fault; and if so, that issue would fix itself when I switch to another VPN provider at the end of my current subscription. And since everyone here said not to sweat them, I just got used to the occasional interruptions : the rig boots so blazingly fast that waiting out a reboot was barely an inconvenience. 20 seconds later, I'm back in like nothing happened.
It's been this way for 6 months; and other than these rare blue screens, the rig performs admirably under all conditions. I could not say enough good things about this entire set-up, except for this issue...
...until today.
3. From occasional blue screens to permanent sluggishness
Because today, I was tempted to Google the KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_ERROR for more info, which I found. I wish I hadn't, but one of the suggested fixes was running a CHKDSK /F on my windows drive (which, as mentioned in the parts list above, is a m.2 NVMe SSD). It wouldn't do it without rebooting first, so I did. CHKDSK auto-ran at startup and then I was back in Windows (too quickly to read the CHKDSK info that flashed by first).
The next suggestion on the help page was verifying drivers via a CMD command called "verify" -- because, the page claims, this Kernel Security Check error is most often caused by drivers that simply need updating.
And this is where things get weird.
Once I typed "verify" and ENTER, nothing happened. The CMD window just froze. I wait a bit to see if it's just stalled.. and then just hit the X on it to close it, figuring I probably just forgot to make sure I had Admin privileges.
Only problem is, my computer has been sluggish ever since (it even takes longer for desktop right-click dialogs to appear). I'm also hearing the fan start and stop more than I usually do while idle (which is not at all) so I load up HWINFO to monitor my temperaturess : CPU is now idling at 55-60C, which is about 15-20C more than it usually idles at (40C). And it's been about 2h so far, it's still idling there.
(When I say everything is sluggish, I mean it : if I reboot, the time it takes to shut down is slower, the time it stays off is longer, and the time it takes to boot back up is slower too. It's not just once Windows is loaded. I'm seeing the difference everywhere.)
Task Manager doesn't seem to reveal anything suspect at first glance, but I'm no expert. I do notice the NVIDIA Container oscillating between Medium and High in the power consumption column... while I'm doing absolutely nothing... which reminded me that I haven't updated the video drivers (of my legacy 750 Ti GPU, the ONLY legacy component in this rig) in a while. So I do that next, figuring it couldn't hurt... but it didn't help. Same slowness issues after updating gpu drivers + rebooting.
It's like something is working hard behind-the-scenes that I can't see, and it's bottlenecking everything. Could it still be trying to perform the driver verification despite 4 reboots since I executed that command? Since it knew to CHKDSK after rebooting, maybe rebooting doesn't interrupt this "verify" command. But wouldn't it be done 2h later? Because even copying large volumes of files starts slowly (like 250k/s) before speeding up to 500+ mb/s about 33% into it (the k's and mb's are not typos).
Photoshop now takes 45 seconds to load (used to take 5s), taking forever to initialize panels and other stuff at the start. Even the thumbnails of recent files take longer to draw, on the welcome dashboard.
4. Narrowing down the cause of the sluggishness
Went back to Google for help (from a different source, in case the previous one misled me into bricking an important component) and saw a suggestion to analyze the situation via Windows 10 Performance Monitor.
And I finally got my first hint at the answer (yellow highlight by me):
I'm way past my depth here, but I'm going to guess all those interrupts at the top are the problem. Does anyone have any advice for me to bring things back to how they were this morning before I touched CHKDSK /F and VERIFY? (Two commands I plan to never use again after this experience.)
I can't imagine that idling this hot, after 6 months of idling at much lower temps, is normal. Or good for my rig long-term, even if I WERE to resign myself to putting up with this. (Turning off Background App Refreshing didn't help either!)
Anyways... as usual, thanks in advance, y'all saved my life on several occasions, I'm hoping you can do it again!
PS: Certain Google results claim that using CHKDSK /F on a SSD drive can brick it, but others refer to this as outdated information, SSD can handle CHKDSK and CHKDSK /F just fine in 2022. Not sure what to believe anymore. If the drive is permanently damaged (although analytics tools don't seem to be suggesting that) would it be safe to simply MIRROR its contents to another identical 980 Pro I can purchase? Because I am NOT looking forward to rebuilding Windows from scratch this soon after last time.
Not sure if this is a AMD-specific issue, a SAMSUNG one, or a MICROSOFT one... apologies if I picked the wrong forum; feel free to move the thread if we find the problem and it turns out to have nothing to do with AMD.
1. The new rig
With the help of the HF crew (notably pendragon1 & hititnquitit) I was able to emergency-build a pretty decent PC when my old one died on me in the middle of a pandemic parts shortage last summer.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- MSI MAG X570 Tomahawk WIFI
- Noctua NH-D15S chromax.Black
- Phanteks Eclipse P600S
- Crucial Ballistix 32GB (2x16GB) 3600MHz C16
- Seasonic FOCUS-GX-1000 80+ Gold
- 1 x Samsung 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB <- Windows Drive
- 2 x Samsung 870 EVO SSD 1TB <- Docs + Backup drives
- MyBook + MyPassport <- redundant mechanical backups
- NVIDIA GTX 750 Ti
(this is the ONLY legacy component in the rig, due to current GPU scarcity/overpricing)
2. The initial KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_ERROR problem
Everything has been running GREAT, except for the occasional KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_ERROR blue screen / reboot.
How occasional? I can go weeks without seeing one, then I can get 3 in the same day. Checked my temps via HWINFO, nothing seems faulty there. But after a few months, I had it narrowed down to the VPN : it always happens when I'm on SurfShark. And 99% of the time, it happens while I'm streaming video (it could be perfectly legitimate video, like YouTube). This issue doesn't seem to care what browser I'm using -- or even if I have my adblocker turned on or off -- but it has yet to happen when I'm NOT on the VPN (and most of the time, I'm not). There is definitely correlation there.
The one and only time I got the fatal error WITHOUT any video being streamed, I was downloading via qbittorrent. So to narrow it down even further, it appears to have something to do with receiving a continuous flow of data while on the VPN.
We never did find the exact cause or remedy, but having it narrowed down to the VPN led me to believe the SurfShark software might be at fault; and if so, that issue would fix itself when I switch to another VPN provider at the end of my current subscription. And since everyone here said not to sweat them, I just got used to the occasional interruptions : the rig boots so blazingly fast that waiting out a reboot was barely an inconvenience. 20 seconds later, I'm back in like nothing happened.
It's been this way for 6 months; and other than these rare blue screens, the rig performs admirably under all conditions. I could not say enough good things about this entire set-up, except for this issue...
...until today.
3. From occasional blue screens to permanent sluggishness
Because today, I was tempted to Google the KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_ERROR for more info, which I found. I wish I hadn't, but one of the suggested fixes was running a CHKDSK /F on my windows drive (which, as mentioned in the parts list above, is a m.2 NVMe SSD). It wouldn't do it without rebooting first, so I did. CHKDSK auto-ran at startup and then I was back in Windows (too quickly to read the CHKDSK info that flashed by first).
The next suggestion on the help page was verifying drivers via a CMD command called "verify" -- because, the page claims, this Kernel Security Check error is most often caused by drivers that simply need updating.
And this is where things get weird.
Once I typed "verify" and ENTER, nothing happened. The CMD window just froze. I wait a bit to see if it's just stalled.. and then just hit the X on it to close it, figuring I probably just forgot to make sure I had Admin privileges.
Only problem is, my computer has been sluggish ever since (it even takes longer for desktop right-click dialogs to appear). I'm also hearing the fan start and stop more than I usually do while idle (which is not at all) so I load up HWINFO to monitor my temperaturess : CPU is now idling at 55-60C, which is about 15-20C more than it usually idles at (40C). And it's been about 2h so far, it's still idling there.
(When I say everything is sluggish, I mean it : if I reboot, the time it takes to shut down is slower, the time it stays off is longer, and the time it takes to boot back up is slower too. It's not just once Windows is loaded. I'm seeing the difference everywhere.)
Task Manager doesn't seem to reveal anything suspect at first glance, but I'm no expert. I do notice the NVIDIA Container oscillating between Medium and High in the power consumption column... while I'm doing absolutely nothing... which reminded me that I haven't updated the video drivers (of my legacy 750 Ti GPU, the ONLY legacy component in this rig) in a while. So I do that next, figuring it couldn't hurt... but it didn't help. Same slowness issues after updating gpu drivers + rebooting.
It's like something is working hard behind-the-scenes that I can't see, and it's bottlenecking everything. Could it still be trying to perform the driver verification despite 4 reboots since I executed that command? Since it knew to CHKDSK after rebooting, maybe rebooting doesn't interrupt this "verify" command. But wouldn't it be done 2h later? Because even copying large volumes of files starts slowly (like 250k/s) before speeding up to 500+ mb/s about 33% into it (the k's and mb's are not typos).
Photoshop now takes 45 seconds to load (used to take 5s), taking forever to initialize panels and other stuff at the start. Even the thumbnails of recent files take longer to draw, on the welcome dashboard.
4. Narrowing down the cause of the sluggishness
Went back to Google for help (from a different source, in case the previous one misled me into bricking an important component) and saw a suggestion to analyze the situation via Windows 10 Performance Monitor.
And I finally got my first hint at the answer (yellow highlight by me):
I'm way past my depth here, but I'm going to guess all those interrupts at the top are the problem. Does anyone have any advice for me to bring things back to how they were this morning before I touched CHKDSK /F and VERIFY? (Two commands I plan to never use again after this experience.)
I can't imagine that idling this hot, after 6 months of idling at much lower temps, is normal. Or good for my rig long-term, even if I WERE to resign myself to putting up with this. (Turning off Background App Refreshing didn't help either!)
Anyways... as usual, thanks in advance, y'all saved my life on several occasions, I'm hoping you can do it again!
PS: Certain Google results claim that using CHKDSK /F on a SSD drive can brick it, but others refer to this as outdated information, SSD can handle CHKDSK and CHKDSK /F just fine in 2022. Not sure what to believe anymore. If the drive is permanently damaged (although analytics tools don't seem to be suggesting that) would it be safe to simply MIRROR its contents to another identical 980 Pro I can purchase? Because I am NOT looking forward to rebuilding Windows from scratch this soon after last time.
Last edited: