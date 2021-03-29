New 5900X - good temps?

Hi all,



Finally upgraded my old i7 3770 system to a new Ryzen 5900x system consisting of:



ROG Strix X570-E

Gskill Neo Z 2x16GB at 3600

Fuma 2 cooler



CPU is running stock speeds. After 2 hours of AIDA64 stability test, HWiNFO shows:



CPU (Tctl/Tdie) average of 76.3C. Min 46.6C and max 79.3C

CPU die average of 73.4C. Min 39.1C and max 75.9C

CPU CCD1 (Tdie) average of 71.5C. Min 40.0C and max 86.0C

CPU CCD2 (Tdie) average of 67.2C. Min 39.0C and max 78.0C



Are these good temps? That CCD1 max really concerns me.



Thank you,

mario64