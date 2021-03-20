New 5900X build, is this a normal idle temp?

Brand new 5900X build with a 360 NZXT Kraken Z73 AIO and 12 total fans, ASUS Crosshair VIII Dark Hero motherboard.



I just finished assembling it and fired it up for the very first time to make sure everything worked before I start cable management. It made it through POST just fine and I went into the BIOS. It doesn't even have windows installed yet and I was just about to shut it down and start cable management when I happened to look on the "Monitor" tab of the BIOS.



Says the CPU temp is 54 Degrees C. The NZXT Kraken Z73 display shows "Liquid Temp" at 29 Degrees.



Is that normal for a 5900X in the BIOS?



When I google normal temps for a 5900X most folks are reporting what they get in Windows at Idle. So I'm wondering if maybe what my BIOS is reporting is different? Even my google results are all over the map with some reporting temps in the mid fifties are normal and others saying that low forties is normal. Whatever the case, I'm sure they are pulling that out of windows and mine is coming from the BIOS "monitor" page so maybe its way off.



You'll have to forgive me as its been a good 10 years since I built a system and my last build was an Intel 3770K and I'd expect to see Mid-to-High twenties reported by the BIOS "Monitor" page.



I haven't touched or tweaked anything or even updated the BIOS as I'm not even familiar with the BIOS yet. I didn't use aftermarket thermal paste or anything and just went with whatever NZXT puts on there so I don't think I could have screwed up the thermal paste application. I even started to get worried that maybe there was a little piece of cellophane over the thermal pad that maybe I forgot to remove. Fortunately, I have a second unopened NZXT Z73 here (because I've got a 2nd build I have to do as well) and opened that one to check. Just the piece of hard plastic covering the cooler...no cellophane or anything over the thermal pad. I even very carefully touched the edge of the thermal pad with a knife to make sure it was not a piece of cellophane that I just couldn't see.



If I need to tear it apart again, now is the time before I get everything cable managed. However, I REALLY would hate to remove that cooler and fiddle with what I'd already had installed unless I knew for sure something was wrong.



Any advice would sure be appreciated.