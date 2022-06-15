New 5800x with NH-U12P SE1366 R possibly heat issues?

New build.

Processor was idling high 74-76C.

I reapplied paste (Thermal Grizzly Kryonaut), and did a better job at tucking some of the modular cables, now I'm idling 55-58C.

I decided to do some testing on Prime 95 8 core torture, blend.

It keeps a good constant 76C or so, and once the test starts pushing past 112W the processor creeps to 91C, I tried changing the fan curve on the CPU fan to try to help alleviate it by ramping it up earlier at 60C, then changed it to 50C.



I have a Noctua NH-U12P SE1366 R with the bracket adaptor for AM4.



Do these units have liquid in the chamber (vapor cooling) and do they lose efficiency over time?

Is this cooler able to dissipate enough heat by todays standards?

Case us silverstone FT02

Middle case fan is not on right now, dunno if there's enough clearance for it with the 6950xt in there.