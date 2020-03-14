New 3950x Build - Fans stop ramping up/down 2 mins after boot
Hey folks, got a query I was hoping someone could help with.
Just got a new 3950x build from OCUK and it seems to be working fine apart from on initial boot up the CPU fan (on the water cooler) ramps up and down with CPU temp but after a couple of minutes it slows down to idle and never rises again even when the CPU is getting driven hard and hitting 85 degrees or more.
I've not touched any settings, BIOS, NZXT program or anything else and I called tech support but they didnt have an answer for me either.
I recorded a video on my phone showing the bootup and then what happened with the fans, temps etc under load using 7zip benchmark and Vegas Pro to render out multiple 4k video streams.
Any advice on this one greatly appreciated as I dont want to have to box the system up and send it away by courier if its a simple tweak somewhere.
---
0:00 - Boot up
1:03 - Fans kick up
1:10 - Start 7Zip stress test
1:20 - Fans kick up further
62 degrees CPU under 100% load
1:56 - Fans slow down
Liquid sticks at 27 and pump locked at 2826 on display
2:40 - Hits 70 degrees
4:46 - Figure out to lower the exposure on the phone - apologies
4:58 - Hits 77 degrees
9:09 - Hits 80 degrees
After I stop recording the highest I see is 84 degrees after the system being run for about 15 mins.
Liquid stays at 27 and pump locked at 2826 on display throughout from the moment the fans slow down to idle at the 1:56 mark.
---
Thanks folks
Rikki
