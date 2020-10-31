New 3080 which DP in rear do I plug into?

I was lucky to find a eVga XC3 Ultra RTX 3080 in stock at Microcenter today. Anyways, plugged it into my rig, and getting it setup, and doing the nVidia control panel settings, etc...
Silly question, which Display Port in the back should I plug the cable into? It has 3 DP on the rear of the card, does it matter which one I actually connect the cable into?
