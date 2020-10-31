New 3080 which DP in rear do I plug into?

Z

Zorachus

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 17, 2006
Messages
9,071
I was lucky to find a eVga XC3 Ultra RTX 3080 in stock at Microcenter today. Anyways, plugged it into my rig, and getting it setup, and doing the nVidia control panel settings, etc...

Silly question, which Display Port in the back should I plug the cable into? It has 3 DP on the rear of the card, does it matter which one I actually connect the cable into?
 
Z

zandor

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 14, 2002
Messages
3,266
Not really. There might be an order for deciding which screen the BIOS displays on, or they might just be cloned until Windows loads. I've seen it both ways but don't have a 3xxx so no idea what they do. The other time it matters is if you have multiple screens and want Windows to number them in a particular way. Like goddammit my main screen has to be screen #1 or you want them numbered 1-2-3 left to right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top