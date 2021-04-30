New 24" 1080p monitor

Around 24" (23 or 25 is still acceptable for me)

1920x1080 native resolution

According to your experience didn’t cause eye strain or fatigue.

Budget 400 dollars

Also preferring VA panels over IPS

Didn’t want bigger than 25" and bigger resolution because working with some applications which are optimized only for 1080p.

Hi, I’m looking for a new monitor with these parameters:I’m using monitor 80% for work (programing, web browsing, reading etc.) 20% for gaming. I have mostly concern about eye strain, because I just tried Ausus VG245 and DELL U2412M both are verry uncomfortable for work, dell are also unusable for gaming, but asus in games produce acceptable results, but I was unable to set color/contrast/brightness profile which should be usable for work.I’m currently looking for 24" Samsung Odyssey G3, but not sure if will be a right choice.Thanks for your advices, mostly I’m interested on your own experience with this kind of monitors.