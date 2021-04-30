New 24" 1080p monitor

Hi, I’m looking for a new monitor with these parameters:

  • Around 24" (23 or 25 is still acceptable for me)
  • 1920x1080 native resolution
  • According to your experience didn’t cause eye strain or fatigue.
  • Budget 400 dollars
  • Also preferring VA panels over IPS
  • Didn’t want bigger than 25" and bigger resolution because working with some applications which are optimized only for 1080p.
I’m using monitor 80% for work (programing, web browsing, reading etc.) 20% for gaming. I have mostly concern about eye strain, because I just tried Ausus VG245 and DELL U2412M both are verry uncomfortable for work, dell are also unusable for gaming, but asus in games produce acceptable results, but I was unable to set color/contrast/brightness profile which should be usable for work.

I’m currently looking for 24" Samsung Odyssey G3, but not sure if will be a right choice.



Thanks for your advices, mostly I’m interested on your own experience with this kind of monitors.
 
