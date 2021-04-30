New 24" 1080p monitor

Hi, I’m looking for a new monitor with these parameters:
I’m currently looking for 24" Samsung Odyssey G3, but not sure if will be a right choice.
Thanks for your advices, mostly I’m interested on your own experience with this kind of monitors.
- Around 24" (23 or 25 is still acceptable for me)
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- According to your experience didn’t cause eye strain or fatigue.
- Budget 400 dollars
- Also preferring VA panels over IPS
- Didn’t want bigger than 25" and bigger resolution because working with some applications which are optimized only for 1080p.
I’m currently looking for 24" Samsung Odyssey G3, but not sure if will be a right choice.
Thanks for your advices, mostly I’m interested on your own experience with this kind of monitors.