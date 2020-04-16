New 2080ti now with 16 Gbps memory

MSI is releasing a new 2080ti card with 16 gbps which is claimed to give over 5% performance bump:
https://www.techpowerup.com/265870/...ti-gaming-z-trio-featuring-mighty-fast-memory
While it will be pricey, it will be far less pricier than hacking apart a couple of 2080 Supers:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.tw...p-16gbps-gddr6-rtx-2080-super-put-ti/amp.html
