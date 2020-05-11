New 2.2GB AI-enhanced HD Texture Pack for The Witcher 3 overhauls over 700 clutter textures

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,935
It's AI-enabled. Thanks KarateBob for the submission.

"Lastly, the modder suggests using this pack alongside his other two The Witcher 3 HD Texture Packs. The first one replaces all of Wyzima’s exclusive textures with high-resolution 4K textures. The second one upscales all of the free DLC’s textures.

You can download this HD Cluster Textures Pack for The Witcher 3 from here. In order to enable 4K texture loading use a mod like this, you’ll also need Enhanced Graphics Settings or Tweaks.

In order to showcase the newly improved textures, the modder has also shared the following comparison screenshots.

Have fun!"

https://www.dsogaming.com/news/new-...itcher-3-overhauls-over-700-clutter-textures/
 
TheSlySyl

TheSlySyl

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 30, 2018
Messages
314
Well this is something I'll absolutely be getting for continuing my adventure. I'm currently working through the Witcher 3, finished the main story, working on Heart of Stone right now. Can't wait till I get to Touissant.
 
