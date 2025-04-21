Never used a 4k display before, can my fairly old system/GPU run it? (not gaming)

Hello



this must be my first post/message here in about a decade



Quick question- Im using a 1080p display as I type this on my Windows 10 PC at present.



I want to get a 4k TV or monitor and I want it for desktop use (more screen space for documents etc), not gaming.



My PC is quite old (bought 2013) and the GPU is an Nvidia GT 620 (AFAIK it was an entry level GPU even at that time).



Does anyone know if my PC would allow me to use Windows 10 at 4k resolution at 60 Hz, or would I need a better GPU?



Thanks if anyone knows or can tell me how I would find out.



(I can tell you the other spec if need be, but I thought the GPU is all that matters, right?)