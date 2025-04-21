  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Never used a 4k display before, can my fairly old system/GPU run it? (not gaming)

M

Mr Happy

Weaksauce
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
115
Hello

this must be my first post/message here in about a decade

Quick question- Im using a 1080p display as I type this on my Windows 10 PC at present.

I want to get a 4k TV or monitor and I want it for desktop use (more screen space for documents etc), not gaming.

My PC is quite old (bought 2013) and the GPU is an Nvidia GT 620 (AFAIK it was an entry level GPU even at that time).

Does anyone know if my PC would allow me to use Windows 10 at 4k resolution at 60 Hz, or would I need a better GPU?

Thanks if anyone knows or can tell me how I would find out.

(I can tell you the other spec if need be, but I thought the GPU is all that matters, right?)
 
pendragon1 said:
no. they can only do up to 1600p on dvi
Click to expand...
right. I wonder could I get it and use it with the resolution in Windows set to 1600p, until I get a new GPU later this month/year(well, whole new system actuallly it will be)

(I have seen a 4k display on sale at a real good bargain price at the minute)
 
you could replace the GT 620 for a gpu with a recent enough display port version:
https://www.newegg.com/p/pl?d=gpu&Order=1&N=600287813 600486270 100007709

Mr Happy said:
but I thought the GPU is all that matters, right?
Click to expand...
CPU can come from an iGPU, but from 2013 it could be limited ( and you would see/need hdmi-DP at the back of the motherboard to test them)

Maybe you need an Intel HD graphics 5000 for Display port 1.2 (good 4k support) and 2013 would be limit.

You could be close to really cheap computer hanging around possible to acquire for the cost of 1030 too, this for example, $75:
https://www.newegg.com/p/1VK-0001-6MFU2?Item=9SIBBP9KGH1453

Could give you:
Max Resolution (HDMI): 4096x2304@24Hz
Max Resolution (DP): 4096x2304@60Hz
Max Resolution (eDP - Integrated Flat Panel): 4096x2304@60Hz

But a gpu swap can be faster to do depending on your setup.
 
Mr Happy said:
right. I wonder could I get it and use it with the resolution in Windows set to 1600p,
Click to expand...
Yes or 1080p and upscale if something look funny at 1600p, can work and you do not need to play with the windows scaling setting and issues some old application can have at 4k when you use it like that.

If you are to buy a TV regardless, you can always try if it work ok (specially if you already have a dvi to hdmi cable around) before trying anything. You will not have actual more screen space in pixel too, just in raw size.
 
