So i'm still on a 7600k and been thinking about upgrading to a 10600k, but AMD 4000 series is coming out later this year. The most demanding thing I do is game. Vive Pro, and sim games like x4:foundations, and stuff that relies heavily on single core. I kinda want to try out amd but not sure how that'll work with games like X4:Foundations, Kenshi, Civ6, planet coaster, ect.