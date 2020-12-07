Neuroscientists Use Pac-Man Style Video Games To Study The Origin Of Human Emotions

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,017
Anything related to understanding Billy Mitchell?
"Once the study was complete, the researchers could conclusively state that emotions are created when different brain components work in parallel to create an emotional state. This finding "validat[es] the idea that emotion is grounded in action-oriented functions in order to allow an adapted response to events." While there could be more happening inside the brain when emotions are created, we now have a base understanding of the 'why' emotions happen, and thanks to video games, no less. My mom always said video games were bad for my brain, but maybe they were just making me more emotionally developed."
https://hothardware.com/news/video-game-emotional-study
"Once the study was complete, the researchers could conclusively state that emotions are created when different brain components work in parallel to create an emotional state. This finding "validat[es] the idea that emotion is grounded in action-oriented functions in order to allow an adapted response to events." While there could be more happening inside the brain when emotions are created, we now have a base understanding of the 'why' emotions happen, and thanks to video games, no less. My mom always said video games were bad for my brain, but maybe they were just making me more emotionally developed."
https://hothardware.com/news/video-game-emotional-study