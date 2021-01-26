Networking not working with W10 updates.

OK I'm no expert but my W10 home network used to work fine with Homegroup. Now Homegroup is not supported each update seems to have made things more difficult.



I have a W10 PC with a lot of HD space that I use as a server, and 2 other PCs connected to that.



I recently reinstalled W10 Pro on the server to remove a user complication and now having followed all the sharing advise and auto mods in the register I still cant change Notwork into a Network.



From my PC I can see the Server and the other PC but none of my PC's use login just a number code I created years ago. Each PC signs in as Admin . The drives are shared with Everyone.



I had hope that the reinstall of the Server OS would ask me to create a password that I could use instead of a pin, but it didn't.



Suggestions on how I can access my server from the other PC's and hopefully then PLEX will work once more.